Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Bio Base Investments

KeSCHInvests

Last Login: 05/17/2022

+1.2%
since 05/13/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
0.46
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Biotech kombiniert mit Basisinvestments. Die Basiswerte sind große Unternehmen mit weitreichender Dividendenhistorie und-rendite. Die Biostocks - risikofreudig - werden nach ihrem Innovationspotential ausgewählt.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFBIOBASE1

Date created

05/13/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.8

Decision making

Fundamental analysis
Other analysis

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

