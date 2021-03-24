Short 2 Long
Last Login: 2021-03-24
Performance
-
-1.0 %since 2021-03-19
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.47×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-22 at 10:46 amDE000A0N62H8Price EUR 130.790 10.5 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Trading of short to long strategies based on the set-ups of the intermarket based on technical market analysis and managing the risks of the corresponding instruments under consideration of stop-loss orders. Performance is important and money management always to be considered accordingly. Most important is not to lose money rather than enormous gains. show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFBS190321
|
Date created
|2021-03-19
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-03-17