Short 2 Long

Bert1

Performance

  • -1.0 %
    since 2021-03-19
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.8 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.47×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Trading of short to long strategies based on the set-ups of the intermarket based on technical market analysis and managing the risks of the corresponding instruments under consideration of stop-loss orders. Performance is important and money management always to be considered accordingly. Most important is not to lose money rather than enormous gains. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFBS190321
Date created
2021-03-19
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Trader

Bert1
Registered since 2021-03-17
