BSN2022 TECH

Shiseido

Performance

  • +3.9 %
    since 2022-02-19
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.67×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

I build a portfolio investing in companies with strong growth potential which will outperform the S&P 500 index over the long term on a risk-adjusted basis. The result is an optimized weighted portfolio that holds 3-5 stocks in any given period. My portfolio consists of a selection of securities focused primarily on Tech US stocks. All companies I invest in are carefully chosen and meet strict criteria prior to be purchased (high dividend yield, strong cash flow, low P/E ratio, etc.). The rebalancing is done yearly at the first trading day of each year. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFBSN2022T
Date created
2022-02-19
Index level
High watermark
103.4

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Shiseido
Registered since 2022-01-28
