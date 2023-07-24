Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

BasicTrading Options

BasicTrading

Last Login: 07/24/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+4.0%
since 7/21/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-1.1%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

This Wikifolio follows the same concept as "BasicTrading Outperformer". Instead of buying stocks though, this portfolio consists of options. This makes this a riskier investment strategy but therefore also the potential reward could be much higher!

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFBTOPTION

Date created

07/21/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.8

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+6.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Augmented Reality Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+22.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+14.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+22.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+7.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG