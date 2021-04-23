See all wikifolios
Cycles with Surprise

Reiner Hellbrück
Caan

Performance

  • -0.2 %
    since 2021-04-18
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.57×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Cycles dominating the life-span of a firm, a branch, national economies and even the world economy are the starting point of decision making. It is assumed that such cycles exist and thät it is being possible to detect them by statistical analysis. Additional data, i.e. information from firms as well as data about branches and the economy shall be evaluated to underpin the decision. To sell part or even all positions in a downturn is possible. The investment universe shall consist of stocks and ETFs. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFCAAN0002
Date created
2021-04-18
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Caan
Reiner Hellbrück
Registered since 2017-03-26
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

