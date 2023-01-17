Register
beste Trader hier m-w-d

ccwolfi

Last Login: 01/17/2023

-0.1%
since 01/12/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

die besten Wikofoliotrader finden m-w-d, Start 2023, geachtet wird auf Wachstum, höchster Verlust, Zeitraum, Ø-Performance pro Jahr, es werden nicht mehr als 10 Positionen gehalten, die Positionen werden auch regelmäßig überprüft.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFCCWOLFI3

Date created

01/12/2023

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

