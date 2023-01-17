beste Trader hier m-w-d
-0.1%
since 01/12/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.00%
Certificate fee per year
0%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
die besten Wikofoliotrader finden m-w-d, Start 2023, geachtet wird auf Wachstum, höchster Verlust, Zeitraum, Ø-Performance pro Jahr, es werden nicht mehr als 10 Positionen gehalten, die Positionen werden auch regelmäßig überprüft.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFCCWOLFI3
Date created
01/12/2023
Index level
-
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).