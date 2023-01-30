Gold Silber Berkshire Hathaway
0.0%
since 01/29/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Dieses Depot besteht aus Gold und Silber und Berkshire Hathaway, es werden Minen und auch direkt investiert dieses Depot ist rein spekulativ auf eine eventuelle Rezession, es kann auch 50 % Cash Anteil gehalten werden
Master data
Symbol
WFCCWOLFI4
Date created
01/29/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0