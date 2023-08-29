Chancen in Aktien
0.0%
since 8/28/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 2,600 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio werden besonders chancenreiche Aktien Aufnahme finden, aber auch interessante Bluechips. Auf Derivate wird verzichtet, es handelt sich um ein reines Aktien-Portfolio der aussichtsreichsten Aktien weltweit. Keine Aktie darf mehr als 10% der Depotkapitalisierung erreichen - um eine ausgewogene Mischung zu erreichen und das Risiko zu streuen. Die Beimischung von interessanten ETFs ist erlaubt.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFCHANCEDW
Date created
08/28/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0