China Hydrogen x Water Select
-2.4%
since 02/09/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.8%
Max loss
0.82
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Selection of the most attractive Chinese Hydrogen and Water stocks to benefit from the global electric movement in the direction of the usage of hydrogen and the increasing global water shortage. Auswahl der attraktivsten chinesischen Wasserstoff- und Wasseraktien, um von der globalen elektrischen Bewegung in Richtung Wasserstoffnutzung und der zunehmenden globalen Wasserknappheit zu profitieren.
Master data
Symbol
WFCNHYDROG
Date created
02/09/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0