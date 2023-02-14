Skip to content
China Hydrogen x Water Select

SinoGermanCap

Last Login: 02/14/2023

-2.4%
since 02/09/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.8%
Max loss
0.82
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Selection of the most attractive Chinese Hydrogen and Water stocks to benefit from the global electric movement in the direction of the usage of hydrogen and the increasing global water shortage. Auswahl der attraktivsten chinesischen Wasserstoff- und Wasseraktien, um von der globalen elektrischen Bewegung in Richtung Wasserstoffnutzung und der zunehmenden globalen Wasserknappheit zu profitieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFCNHYDROG

Date created

02/09/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

