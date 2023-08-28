Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Countertrades

BSteady

Last Login: 08/28/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+2.6%
since 8/23/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.9%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

In diesem Wikifolio sollen Korrekturen auf Indizes, Rohstoffe, Währungen und andere Underlyings gehandelt werden. Es werden ausschließlich Hebelprodukte eingesetzt. In Marktphasen mit starken und langandauernden Trends kann dies zu vergleichsweise hohen Verlusten führen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFCOUNTERT

Date created

08/23/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

103.7

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trendfolge nach Levy

Florian Schneider

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+14.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Beauty

Peter Baier

+259.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Asset Architect

Veli Uslu

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Sportplatz

Egon Peters

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+10.9%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG