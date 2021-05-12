Make the Trends your Friends
Last Login: 2021-05-12
Performance
-
-0.2 %since 2021-05-11
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.88×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-05-11 at 10:50 amPL11BTS00015Price EUR 111.700 2.2 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Motto: "Invest in Best"
Fokus auf Tech und Biotech. Ausgewogener Mix aus Large Caps (FAANG), High-Growth-Stocks und kleineren "Wetten".
Ziel ist das Abdecken möglichst vieler Zukunftstrends. Zu diesen zähle ich Digital Payment, Cybersecurity, Gaming, Biotech, Cloud, E-Commerce, Advertising, Entertainment und Sport.
show more
Fokus auf Tech und Biotech. Ausgewogener Mix aus Large Caps (FAANG), High-Growth-Stocks und kleineren "Wetten".
Ziel ist das Abdecken möglichst vieler Zukunftstrends. Zu diesen zähle ich Digital Payment, Cybersecurity, Gaming, Biotech, Cloud, E-Commerce, Advertising, Entertainment und Sport.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFCR94NVST
|
Date created
|2021-05-11
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-11-26