See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Tech and Cyber Growth

NikolausB

Performance

  • +0.4 %
    since 2021-08-27
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.65×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Technology is changing and evolving. New risks such as supply chain shortages have presented themselves, while new opportunities born through innovation and hardship have the potential to catapult various technologies to record demand. This outlook sees the positive sides of geo-economic factors and aims to profit off the new world we live in.

This portfolio is an aggregate of the most promising technical and cyber companies. Focus here is on a strategic outlook for the next decade, while using advanced automation to minimize risk and maximize upside potential.
The portfolio consists of companies that passed rigorous due diligence, and chosen based on macro-trends that fit with an in-depth strategic economic and risk analysis.

The following sectors are considered as high potential for this portfolio:
-Semiconductor
-Cybersecurity
-Biotech and Health Tech
-Supporting industries

Other sectors are also considered, and can be selected. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFCYBERTEC
Date created
2021-08-27
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

NikolausB
Registered since 2014-07-15
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios