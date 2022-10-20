Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

high conviction bargains

TTResearch

Last Login: 10/20/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-3.1%
since 10/04/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.2%
Max loss
0.58
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
15 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

25 Einzeltitel x 4% pro Position globales Aktienuniversum, immer nahezu voll investiert lange Haltedauern, wenig Turnover, antizyklisch geprägt und bewertungsorientiert top down picks (proxies) in attraktiven Sektoren sowie bottom up firmenspezifische Opportunitäten quantitative Vorselektion (quality value Fokus) und ausführliche qualitative Folgeanalyse pro Titel

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFDAME0001

Date created

10/04/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

AI Chartformationen

Patrick Sauer

+60.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

ANT1 FRAG - HPS worldwide

Nils Römer

+5.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Healthcare

Martin Fischbach

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Highflyer USA

Achim Reimers

+52.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+19.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kombi-Strategie Saisonalitaet

Andreas Martens

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year