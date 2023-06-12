Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

TOP15

Fynn2207

Last Login: 06/12/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.5%
since 06/09/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Die Grundgedanken des Portfolios sind maximale Profitabilität und konstante Erfolge. Mit weltweiten Investments ist es das Ziel langfristig deutlich besser als der Markt zu performen und durch tägliche Überarbeitungen des Depots positiv zu investieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFDE072002

Date created

06/09/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

102.1

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Boerse Online Basiswerte

Lars Winter

+4.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Online Gaming und E-Sports

Fabian Dreher

+17.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+23.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG