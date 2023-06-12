TOP15
+1.5%
since 06/09/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Die Grundgedanken des Portfolios sind maximale Profitabilität und konstante Erfolge. Mit weltweiten Investments ist es das Ziel langfristig deutlich besser als der Markt zu performen und durch tägliche Überarbeitungen des Depots positiv zu investieren.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFDE072002
Date created
06/09/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
102.1