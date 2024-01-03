DG Discord Picks 2024
-3.4%
since 1/1/2024
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-4.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Picks der DG Discord Community für das Jahr 2024. Bei den Picks handelt sich um eine wilde Mischung aus allen Branchen, eine risikoreicher als die nächste, doch im Komplet Paket sollen sie eine gute Performance für das Jahr 2024 bringen...
Master data
Symbol
WFDGDP2024
Date created
01/01/2024
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0