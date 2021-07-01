See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Weighted Performance A

DGL

Performance

  • +1.6 %
    since 2021-06-20
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.63×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Across all symbols from FTSE350, HDAX and ATXPRIME, the weighted average performance over 5 years and the previous year is calculated with a bias towards longer term growth. Excluding funds and finite models (e.g. mines) with at least 10% growth in both categories the top symbols become part of the portfolio. A larger percentage goes to the top ranked but at least 50 symbols are held at all times for distributing risk. Symbols are re-evaluated once per year. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFDGL2021A
Date created
2021-06-20
Index level
High watermark
100.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

DGL
Registered since 2021-06-19
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios