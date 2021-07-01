Weighted Performance A
Performance
+1.6 %since 2021-06-20
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-1.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.63×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-06-21 at 04:58 pmJE00B6T5S470Price EUR 18.730 0.9 %
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Across all symbols from FTSE350, HDAX and ATXPRIME, the weighted average performance over 5 years and the previous year is calculated with a bias towards longer term growth. Excluding funds and finite models (e.g. mines) with at least 10% growth in both categories the top symbols become part of the portfolio. A larger percentage goes to the top ranked but at least 50 symbols are held at all times for distributing risk. Symbols are re-evaluated once per year. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFDGL2021A
Date created
|2021-06-20
|Index level
High watermark
|100.5
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-06-19
Decision making
- Technical analysis