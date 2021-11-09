See all wikifolios
Emerging Markets for the 2020s

ROIChope

Performance

  • +29.4 %
    since 2020-09-16
  • +25.0 %
    1 Year
  • +25.2 %
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -9.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Buy and hold emerging markets stocks for the long term with a value approach, avoiding speculation. As of 2020 they offer terrific undervaluation historically, I will focus on Emerging Asia, Africa and a Little bit of America. Emerging markets can experience big drawdowns often making headlines but their rebounds and growth phases are spectacular. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFEMS2020S
Date created
2020-09-16
Index level
High watermark
129.6

Investment Universe

Trader

ROIChope
Registered since 2016-03-02
