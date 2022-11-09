ETF Rotation

Register
+0.7%
since 10/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
15 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Investment in die aktuell erfolgreichsten Fonds. Rotation je nach Marktsituation und Wechsel der Anlageklassen, Sektoren oder Regionen entsprechend der aktuellen Marktsituation. Barpositionen sind jederzeit möglich, idealerweise ist das Portfolio jedoch größtenteils unter Ausnutzung der Rotationsmöglichkeiten permanent investiert.

Master data

Symbol

WFETFROTAT

Date created

10/25/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

101.4

Investment Universe

