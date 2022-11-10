Fintuition Europe Energies
-0.6%
since 11/08/2022
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
1.03
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
In diesem Portfolio halte ich meiner Meinung nach zukunftsfähige Unternehmen aus dem Europäischen Energiesektor. Vor allem Wind, Biogas und Solarenergie sollen hier eine Rolle spielen. Die Haltedauer soll langfristig sein.
Master data
Symbol
WFEUFINENX
Date created
11/08/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0