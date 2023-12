Europa diversifiziert

Certificate fee per year 0.95% Performance fee 15%

Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:

33 / 21 days of test period days of test period 12 / 10 Reservations Reservations EUR 16,800 / 2,500 Reserved capital Reserved capital

The trader does not yet meet all the criteria for an issuance (e.g. legitimation).