SP500 and 20 Year Treasury Bonds
Performance
0.0 %since 2022-01-07
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
0.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.01×Risk factor
Recent eventsComment 2022-01-07 at 11:30 am
Buy 2022-01-07 at 11:23 amIE00BSKRJZ44Price EUR 4.707 0.2 %
Trading Idea
This trading strategy uses the correlation between 20+year Treasury Bonds in downturns of the S&P500 to hedge against said market downturns. This portfolio requires active rebalancing every quarter and assumes a complete sell of the treasury bonds near market bottom to re-invest these gains into SPY before market recovery. During market recovery we are re-adding the 20+ year treasury bonds over the course of market recovery and purchase further spy shares at discount rates until rebalancing has been achieved at a rate roughly in line with the market recovery cycle. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFEVOTRADE
Date created
|2022-01-07
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-01-07
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis