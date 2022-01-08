See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

SP500 and 20 Year Treasury Bonds

EvoFinTech

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2022-01-07
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • 0.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.01×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

This trading strategy uses the correlation between 20+year Treasury Bonds in downturns of the S&P500 to hedge against said market downturns. This portfolio requires active rebalancing every quarter and assumes a complete sell of the treasury bonds near market bottom to re-invest these gains into SPY before market recovery. During market recovery we are re-adding the 20+ year treasury bonds over the course of market recovery and purchase further spy shares at discount rates until rebalancing has been achieved at a rate roughly in line with the market recovery cycle. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFEVOTRADE
Date created
2022-01-07
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

EvoFinTech
Registered since 2022-01-07
Show profile

Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios