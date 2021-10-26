See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Bitcoin long short

dirk4gold
Dirk Heise
dirk4gold

Performance

  • +6.0 %
    since 2021-10-20
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -6.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 1.55×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

In diesem wikifolio werden sämtliche Bitcoin & Krypto ETNs gehandelt. Je nach Marktlage kann die Investitionsqoute 0-100% betragen. Eine Netto-Short-Position ist ebenso möglich.

Die Anlagedauer ist kurz- bis mittelfristig.

show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFFBITCOIN
Date created
2021-10-20
Index level
High watermark
107.3

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

dirk4gold
Dirk Heise
Registered since 2016-10-07
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios