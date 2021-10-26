Bitcoin long short
Performance
+6.0 %since 2021-10-20
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-6.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
1.55×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-10-21 at 12:17 pmCH0514065058Price EUR 0.674 18.8 %
No Trades available
Trading Idea
In diesem wikifolio werden sämtliche Bitcoin & Krypto ETNs gehandelt. Je nach Marktlage kann die Investitionsqoute 0-100% betragen. Eine Netto-Short-Position ist ebenso möglich.
Die Anlagedauer ist kurz- bis mittelfristig.
Die Anlagedauer ist kurz- bis mittelfristig.
Master data
Symbol
|WFFBITCOIN
Date created
|2021-10-20
High watermark
|107.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Dirk Heise
Registered since 2016-10-07