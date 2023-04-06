Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Value Special Situations

FriendlyCapMgmt

Last Login: 04/06/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.4%
since 02/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.5%
Max loss
0.39
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
41 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

I am an ex Investment Partner from a London-based long-short event-driven Hedge Fund. I have recently left the fund to focus on running my own money and enjoying life. I have over 15 years of experience and target double-digit annual returns with low correlation to the market. I run a two-pronged approach by combining long/medium-term value-focused investments in mispriced assets with shorter-term trades in special situations / inflection situations. I am very downside-oriented and try to protect the portfolio from permanent impairment of capital. Through the years, I have learned that the old adage of "worry about the downside and the upside takes care of itself" is true.

Master data

Symbol

WFFREECF99

Date created

02/24/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.9

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+10.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Quantum

Christian Jagd

+20.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Hedge

Ralph Markus Sonderhüsken

+17.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG