Global Risk Stabilized ETFs
Performance
+2.9 %since 2020-10-24
Risk
-0.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.51×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-02-08 at 10:03 amIE00B4L5YX21Price EUR 43.852 5.2 %
Sell 2021-02-08 at 10:00 amIE00B0M63177Price EUR 45.124 1.8 %
Trading Idea
This is a systematic risk budgeting strategy generating a small ETF portfolio. The strategy estimates both the risks of component instruments and the portfolio risk. These risk estimates are used to balance the portfolio allocation and to cap the portfolio risk by shifting the invested capital to low risk instruments during market turmoil.
Master data
Symbol
|WFGARCHRB0
Date created
|2020-10-24
High watermark
|102.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2016-05-05
Decision making
