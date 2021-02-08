See all wikifolios
Global Risk Stabilized ETFs

jwergieluk

Performance

  • +2.9 %
    since 2020-10-24
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.51×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This is a systematic risk budgeting strategy generating a small ETF portfolio. The strategy estimates both the risks of component instruments and the portfolio risk. These risk estimates are used to balance the portfolio allocation and to cap the portfolio risk by shifting the invested capital to low risk instruments during market turmoil.

Master data

Symbol
WFGARCHRB0
Date created
2020-10-24
Index level
High watermark
102.1

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

jwergieluk
Registered since 2016-05-05
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

