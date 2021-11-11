See all wikifolios
GenZ Hype

yodabosten

Performance

  • -0.4 %
    since 2021-11-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -1.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.41×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Since I am also part of GenZ and think that we play an important role in the economy, I have decided to put together a portfolio that represents the interests of GenZ.

The choice of instruments is made through personal research and preferences. I also keep an eye on the media as well as celebrities because they influence GenZ.

The strategy is based on medium to long-term investments. The current market situation and trends that attract the GenZ play a major role. However, depending on the market situation, short-term holdings may also occur, as the GenZ is quite dynamic. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFGENZHYPE
Date created
2021-11-10
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

yodabosten
Registered since 2021-11-08
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

