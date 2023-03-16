GG2xRG
-0.3%
since 03/08/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.1%
Max loss
0.40
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Ziel: Bessere Performance als meine Schülerinnen und Schüler des P-Seminars "BOERSE hautnah". - Diversifiziertes Portfolio mit kleiner spekulativer Komponente (Core-Satellite-Strategie) - Kombination aus fundamentaler Analyse und Charttechnik
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFGGEI2XRG
Date created
03/08/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0