See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Global Invest with Swiss Focus

NilsHolgerson

Performance

  • +0.2 %
    since 2021-02-27
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

CHF is still seen as a safe haven currencies. A Swiss investor who invested into global stocks could have lost significant performance over the last two decades due to the appreciation of the CHF against other currencies. Objective of this ETF Wikifolio is to give the CHF investor the opportunity to participate longer term in the development of the global economy and to reduce the currency exposure. The Wikifolio accepts currency fluctuations only where the potential long-term yield of the investment could outrun a currency devaluation. To provide an additional safety feature a small part of the total is also invested into a CHF hedged gold ETF. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFGLOFOCHF
Date created
2021-02-27
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

NilsHolgerson
Registered since 2021-02-21
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios