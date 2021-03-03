Global Invest with Swiss Focus
Performance
+0.2 %since 2021-02-27
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-03-01 at 10:16 amLU1302703878Price CHF 170.915 5.0 %
No Trades available
Trading Idea
CHF is still seen as a safe haven currencies. A Swiss investor who invested into global stocks could have lost significant performance over the last two decades due to the appreciation of the CHF against other currencies. Objective of this ETF Wikifolio is to give the CHF investor the opportunity to participate longer term in the development of the global economy and to reduce the currency exposure. The Wikifolio accepts currency fluctuations only where the potential long-term yield of the investment could outrun a currency devaluation. To provide an additional safety feature a small part of the total is also invested into a CHF hedged gold ETF. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFGLOFOCHF
Date created
|2021-02-27
|Index level
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-21