See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

GMI Global Moat Investing

RAGE

Performance

  • -0.3 %
    since 2021-12-14
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.23×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The objective is to obtain double digit returns over a 10 year period by investing in companies with a Moat
(competitive advantage) at an attractive valuation.

Investments will focus on large cap priamarely but small and mid-cap investments can and will be considered without exclusion of sectors.

The focus will be mainly on companies in Europe and North-America, the turnover of the portfolio will be low, adjustments will be made according to valuations and positons should not exceed 15% of the portfolio.
Defensive sectors can easely be overweight in the allocation. The cash component is an important factor and used for purchases during corrections and for opportunities that can arise. However there will be no market timing as such.

show more

Master data

Symbol
WFGMINV000
Date created
2021-12-14
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

RAGE
Registered since 2021-12-14
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios