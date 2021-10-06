See all wikifolios
Growth Fund B 2021-2022

Edfinesg

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2021-10-06
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • 0.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.00×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

In "growth" management, the aim is to invest in companies that have great potential for strong future growth. These are called growth stocks. The growth investor looks for excellent companies in growth sectors. In fact, the word "growth" means growth in English. Typically, a growth company does not pay a dividend to its shareholders. They prefer to reinvest their profits in their own growth. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFGROWTHB1
Date created
2021-10-06
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Edfinesg
Registered since 2020-10-16
