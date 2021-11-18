See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

HARTMANN STRATEGIE GLOBAL

HartmannInvest

Performance

  • -0.4 %
    since 2021-11-17
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.4 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Es soll breit gestreut in möglichst viele Wikifolio Zertifikate investiert werden.
Eine einzelne Position soll nicht mehr als 10% des Portfolios stemmen.
Es soll eine möglichst Langfristige Anlage sein.
Das Portfolio soll im großen ganzen einen Wikifolio Index abbilden. show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFHAGLOBAL
Date created
2021-11-17
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

HartmannInvest
Registered since 2020-01-21
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios