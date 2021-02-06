mPAC Gaming Blockchain Trend21
Performance
+12.9 %since 2021-01-14
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-9.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-01-25 at 09:07 pmCA43366H1001Price EUR 1.681 1.0 %
Sell 2021-01-25 at 09:06 pmUS5949181045Price EUR 187.840 2.0 %
Trading Idea
Mischung aus folgenden Trends + Selektiertes Picking in Einzeltitelinvestments
Basis-Bausteine
===================
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ETF Video Gaming & Sport VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF
ETF Blockchain Invesco Global UCITS ETF
ETN Bitcoin Tracker VanEck
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
=================== show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFHALLWBIT
Date created
|2021-01-14
|Index level
High watermark
|105.6
