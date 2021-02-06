See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

mPAC Gaming Blockchain Trend21

MiPa78

Performance

  • +12.9 %
    since 2021-01-14
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -9.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Mischung aus folgenden Trends + Selektiertes Picking in Einzeltitelinvestments

Basis-Bausteine
===================
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
ETF Video Gaming & Sport VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF
ETF Blockchain Invesco Global UCITS ETF
ETN Bitcoin Tracker VanEck
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
=================== show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFHALLWBIT
Date created
2021-01-14
Index level
High watermark
105.6

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

MiPa78
Registered since 2019-07-28
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios