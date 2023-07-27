Skip to content
hard2beat

Oli4

Last Login: 07/27/2023

+2.4%
since 6/19/2023
+5.6%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-5.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
41 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Ein Dach-Wiki aus den Anteilen der Trader die am besten performt haben über die letzten 5 Jahre. Das Portfolio wird von mir aktiv gemanaged und spätestens alle viertel Jahre neu bewertet und umgeschichtet.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFHARDBEAT

Date created

06/19/2023

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates without leveraged products.

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

