Hartgeld-Buffett

PinnebergInvest

Last Login: 02/06/2023

+20.1%
since 10/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-10.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
101 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Value Investing mit Fokus auf Wachstum und Profitabilität. Umsatzwachstum in Kombination mit hohen Rohertragsmargen. Versuche auf Chancen am Markt zu reagieren. Dazu wird es immer eine gewisse Cashposition geben.

Master data

Symbol

WFHARTGELD

Date created

10/28/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

120.1

Investment Universe

