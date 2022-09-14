Aktiv-Energie-Banking
-1.8%
since 05/11/2021
-1.4%
1 Year
-1.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
491 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Aktien aus dem Bereichen Energie-Rohstoffe-Banking&Finance. Die Dividenden werden reinvestiert. Die durchschnittliche Handel's Dauer beträgt 2 Jahre. Die Investitionsentscheide werden Anhang von Fundermental Analysen getroffen.
Master data
Symbol
WFHERZER02
Date created
05/11/2021
Index level
-
High watermark
99.4