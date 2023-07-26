Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

EconomicTrading

trading4life11

Last Login: 07/26/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 7/25/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Umweltbewusstes Trading mit Fokus auf internationalen Handel. Zudem werde ich mich auf ein langzeitiges Investment mit der Auseinandersetzung der Rente konzentrieren. Nicht nur international sondern auch national wird gehandelt und unterstützt.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFHGBHN263

Date created

07/25/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tigerauge

Peter Baier

+380.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.3%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG