day trading the news

SimonZ

Performance

  • +7.6 %
    since 2022-01-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.93×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

I am trying to maximize the portefolio value by short swing trades of max 5-10 days holding time.
Small caps and high risk trades can be part of that, though I´ll focus on value stocks with a certain rebound potential.
I´ll manage the risk by the involved volume of each trade, limiting the loss very very closely.
Various markets will be used, though mainly NASDAQ stocks.
Master data

Symbol
WFHGHRSKXX
Date created
2022-01-28
Index level
High watermark
110.6

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

SimonZ
Registered since 2021-04-08
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Other analysis

