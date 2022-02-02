day trading the news
Last Login: 2022-02-02
Performance
-
+7.6 %since 2022-01-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.93×Risk factor
Trading Idea
I am trying to maximize the portefolio value by short swing trades of max 5-10 days holding time.
Small caps and high risk trades can be part of that, though I´ll focus on value stocks with a certain rebound potential.
I´ll manage the risk by the involved volume of each trade, limiting the loss very very closely.
Various markets will be used, though mainly NASDAQ stocks.
show more
Small caps and high risk trades can be part of that, though I´ll focus on value stocks with a certain rebound potential.
I´ll manage the risk by the involved volume of each trade, limiting the loss very very closely.
Various markets will be used, though mainly NASDAQ stocks.
show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFHGHRSKXX
|
Date created
|2022-01-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|110.6
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-04-08
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Other analysis