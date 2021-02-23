See all wikifolios
High Growth Medium Cap. World

Adrox

Performance

  • 0.0 %
    since 2021-02-18
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.74×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

This portfolio aims to invests in Medium Cap. companies with High Growth perspectives from all over the world, but with some focus in USA.

The companies should have the typical characteristics of High Growth: Increasing sales, increasing revenue (positive revenue or close to break-even), increasing market share. And they should also be market leaders.
In order to have some room to grow, they should have around 100 Billion Dollars market cap.


Master data

Symbol
WFHIGRMCAP
Date created
2021-02-18
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Adrox
Registered since 2020-02-12
