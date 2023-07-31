Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Hyped

Finanzex

Last Login: 07/31/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.0%
since 7/19/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.1%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
12 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Gehypte Aktien kaufen und gewinnbringend verkaufen, sobald der Hype nach lässt. Yolo, to the moon sowie die ganze Reddit Gemeinde zahlt für mich nicht, follow the trend my friend. Charttechnik, forward P/E, Revenue Growth, sentiment, darauf resultiert die Kauf/Verkauf Entscheidung

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFHYPESHIT

Date created

07/19/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Investment 4.0

Dr. Philip Bußmann

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+28.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Algopick Main Focus Europe

Benjamin Billiard

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG