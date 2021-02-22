Innovativer Fortschritt
Last Login: 2021-02-22
Performance
-
-3.5 %since 2021-02-18
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-18 at 03:14 pmCA0585861085Price EUR 25.090 1.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Angelegt wird in diesem Wikifolio vor allem Aktien, welche durch besonders innovativem Fortschritt begeistern und in der Zukunft von großer Bedeutung sind. Die Werte sind größtenteils Wachstumsaktien.
show more
show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFIFTK0205
|
Date created
|2021-02-18
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-11