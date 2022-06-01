LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Global Aktien Invest Momentum

leniman

Last Login: 06/01/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.9%
since 02/03/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.1%
Max loss
0.32
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
117 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Index Momentum Strategie. Kaufen und Verkaufen nach Chart Technik. Es werden verschiedene Aktien pro Indexes gekauft. SMI, DAX, Nasdaq 100,.... Die Gewichtung pro Aktie ist maximal 15% im Depot. Mal schauen wie es dann mit dem Erfolg aussieht. Das Depot beginnt nun bald.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFIMLR2022

Date created

02/03/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.6

Decision making

Technical analysis
Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Alpha AI Sustainable

Christoph Gum

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Abs. Return mit Renten + Aktien

Frank Schneyer

+7.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte First

Wilhelm Reuss

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

JoHa Market Opportunities

Jochen Hanke

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

KaCo Aktien Selection

Raimon Kaufeld

+35.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+25.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

StarkeHand

Ralf Scherer

+27.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Angels Share

Jan-Christoph Antony

+10.9%
Ø-Perf. per year