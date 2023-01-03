NextEraTechs
-1.1%
since 12/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.92
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
9 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
This is an Investing Portfolio for the long haul it consists of only stocks in range between 15 and 35 the portfolio is created in a very distressed market environment and should prove that long term investing is the way heavily tech companies with some exceptions
Master data
Symbol
WFINNOVATS
Date created
12/25/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
99.8