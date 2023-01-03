Register
NextEraTechs

Ramdinger

Last Login: 01/03/2023

-1.1%
since 12/25/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.92
Risk factor

This is an Investing Portfolio for the long haul it consists of only stocks in range between 15 and 35 the portfolio is created in a very distressed market environment and should prove that long term investing is the way heavily tech companies with some exceptions

Master data

Symbol

WFINNOVATS

Date created

12/25/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

99.8

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

