Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Finqube TSI Select

Finqube

Last Login: 04/04/2023

-0.1%
since 04/01/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.73
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 1,500 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

This Wikifolio is a rule-based investment strategy where we invest in the strongest trending stocks according to the principle of relative strength. On our financial platform, we calculate a TSI Score daily and assign a rank, selecting only the top 10 ranked stocks from the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, HDAX, and Europe Stoxx 600 indices. In total, this Wikifolio will invest in 40 stocks with a balanced allocation of 50:50 between US and European stocks, using an equal weighting strategy. TSI System: The TSI (Trend Strength Indicator) System, which is based on relative strength, filters out stocks that demonstrate trend strength. The TSI assigns a number between 0% and 100% to each stock from a defined stock pool based on its performance, with higher numbers indicating better trend strength and performance. The TSI Score is then ranked in ascending order from best to worst. Rebalancing and Buffer Rule: To reduce monthly turnover, we have implemented a buffer rule during rebalancing. At the beginning of each month, we check whether the TSI ranking in each respective index (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, HDAX, and Europe Stoxx 600) has changed and whether rebalancing is necessary. If a stock drops out of the top 15 ranked stocks, we replace it with the highest-ranked stock in the top 10 of each respective index but not currently held in the Wikifolio. The newly added stock takes on the respective weight. Protection: In weak market phases, we hedge our positions with a short ETF. We monitor various signals and indicators such as EMA50/EMA200 to determine the appropriate timing for hedging.

Master data

Symbol

WFINQUBE02

Date created

04/01/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

