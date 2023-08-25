Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

JustforfunDach2022

Just4Fun2022

Last Login: 08/25/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+1.1%
since 8/25/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Hier sollen die meiner Meinung nach besten Wikifolios gehandelt werden. Die Wikifolios können Hebelprodukte handeln. Einer hohen Renditechance stehen erhebliche Risiken gegenüber. Die Wikifolios sollen langfristig gehalten werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFJUST4FDA

Date created

08/25/2023

Index level

-

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Asset Architect

Veli Uslu

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Sportplatz

Egon Peters

+22.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

PANDA SYSTEM

Stefan David

+50.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

TTT - Trend Target Trading

Heiko Rudolph

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+21.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG