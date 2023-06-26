Skip to content
Was Maenner brauchen

Geniesser

Last Login: 06/26/2023

0.0%
since 06/17/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.03
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Trading Idea

meine Idee ist ein Depot zu bilden welches aus internationalen Aktien die Bedürfnisse eines Mannes abbilden. Und das ganze mit einem Augenzwinkern. Dividenden und Wertzuwachs sollen der Punkt auf dem i sein

Master data

Symbol

WFKEIN0815

Date created

06/17/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

