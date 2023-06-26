Was Maenner brauchen
0.0%
since 06/17/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.03
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
8 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
meine Idee ist ein Depot zu bilden welches aus internationalen Aktien die Bedürfnisse eines Mannes abbilden. Und das ganze mit einem Augenzwinkern. Dividenden und Wertzuwachs sollen der Punkt auf dem i sein
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFKEIN0815
Date created
06/17/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0