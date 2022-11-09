Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Linus BFS 22 3.0

Linus Rall

 | Limmo2000

Last Login: 11/09/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-2.4%
since 11/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.9%
Max loss
1.06
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Idee ist alle anderen zu besiegen, mehr muss man ja nicht wissen:) Bla bla bla Tolle Ideen die eh keiner versteht Bla bla Standardabweichung dies das Schiefe Tangentialportfolio Slope bla bla Markowitz usw. Tolle Theorien

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFLBFS2022

Date created

11/08/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte First

Wilhelm Reuss

+11.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+29.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+36.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+6.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year