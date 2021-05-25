See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Quantencomputing

LionFolio
Gerrit Otte
LionFolio

Performance

  • +0.2 %
    since 2021-04-26
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

- Zulieferer zum Bau
- Hersteller & Betreiber (QaaS): Microsoft, Google, IBM, IonQ
- Start-ups wie Novarion, Rigetti oder D-Wave
- Nutzer: Modellierung von Proteinen, Cryptographie, Logistik, Materialforschung, Optimierungsprozesse, Modellierungen
- langfristig show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFLIONQBIT
Date created
2021-04-26
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

LionFolio
Gerrit Otte
Registered since 2017-12-05
Show profile

Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios