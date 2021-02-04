Margin
Performance
+6.5 %since 2021-01-29
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-2.4 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.68×Risk factor
Buy 2021-02-03 at 05:33 pmIL0011582033Price USD 241.987 11.9 %
Trading Idea
Buy companies with margin of safety to intrinsic value.
The intrinsic value of a company is defined as the sum of all future cashflows discounted into the present using a conservative discount rate.
We don't differentiate between VALUE and GROWTH because they're two sides of the same coin (= "future cashflows"). Growth is a constituent of value. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFMARGIN42
Date created
|2021-01-29
|Index level
High watermark
|103.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-29