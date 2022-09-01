Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

MBI Dividenden

MBI2020

Last Login: 09/01/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.1%
since 08/27/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
0.32
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Mittel- bis langfristiger Kapitalzuwachs durch ein weltweit gestreutes Portfolio. Es wird bevorzugt in Unternehmen investiert, die eine langjähirge und nachhaltige Dividendenzahlung vorweisen können.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFMBI00DIV

Date created

08/27/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Growth Investing Europa + USA

Thomas Zeltner

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+23.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

investresearch stockpicker

Philipp Haas

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+17.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+23.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

RS Handelssystem

Doris Beer

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year