GER_2022 FUND

IMF2022

Last Login: 12/01/2022

-0.1%
since 10/13/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.3%
Max loss
0.69
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
49 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Feed

Trading Idea

Based on the dip in the markets all over the world, I come up with an idea for trading stocks, ETF( emergence market), and cryptocurrency. My portfolio is filtered by financial analysis and technical analysis.

Master data

Symbol

WFMCIF2022

Date created

10/13/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

101.1

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

