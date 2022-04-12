Medium Sized Companies Germany
Performance
-
-7.4 %since 2022-01-21
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-19.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.78×Risk factor
-
-
Buy 2022-03-30 at 06:09 pmDE0005664809Price EUR 28.110 4.8%
-
Sell 2022-03-30 at 06:08 pmDE0007010803Price EUR 634.200 4.8%
Trading Idea
Mittelgroße Firmen mit einem mindestens 10-jährigen Track record sollen langjährig eine Outperformance garantieren. Gesundes Wachstum mit solider Finanzausstattung sind eine wesentliche tragende Säule für nachhaltig wachsende Gewinne.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFMEDSIZE1
|
Date created
|2022-01-21
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.3
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Franz Thum
Registered since 2017-08-05
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis